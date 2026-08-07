Dangerous Infection Linked to Iceberg Lettuce Spreads to 15 US States

The investigation into a cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce in the United States has expanded to six more states. The number of affected areas has thus reached 15, Reuters reports.

Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire and North Carolina have been added to the list.

According to official data, 6,358 cases linked to the outbreak have been identified so far. Of these, 278 patients required hospitalization. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating whether the source of the outbreak may also be linked to other products.

The outbreak was initially linked to salad served at Taco Bell restaurants in five states. Investigations later showed that the product came from Taylor Farms, a company in central Mexico. On July 24, the investigation area was expanded to nine states.

Cyclospora can spread through contaminated water as well as raw fruits and vegetables that have not been properly washed. Its main symptoms include diarrhea, nausea and other gastrointestinal problems.