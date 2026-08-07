Actress Cameron Diaz Welcomes Her Third Child at 53

Actress Cameron Diaz is showing through her own life that there is no single age that is right for everyone to start a family and have children. She first became a mother at 47, then welcomed her second child at 51 and her third at 53. In May 2026, her husband, Benji Madden, announced that their third child had been born.

Speaking about motherhood, Cameron Diaz once jokingly said that her main goal now was to live to the age of 107. According to the actress, she wants to spend as much time as possible with her children.

Diaz spent many years focusing on her acting career and personal life. Her relatively late start to motherhood shows that there is no single “right time” for everyone to start a family.