Uzbek Man Amazes Social Media Users by Hang-Gliding at 75

In Uzbekistan A 75-year-old man took to the skies on a hang glider, proving that age is no barrier to new experiences. He completed the flight confidently and landed safely at the designated spot.

A video capturing the flight quickly spread across social media. Users who watched the footage left numerous comments praising the man’s courage, physical fitness, and interest in extreme sports.

Some called his achievement an example for others. According to users, age is not a decisive factor when it comes to experiencing powerful emotions and trying new activities.