Criminal case opened against 66-year-old man who congratulated newlyweds at a wedding

In Kazakhstan, a 66-year-old man who gave a congratulatory speech to the newlyweds at a wedding was later detained by police and placed in a detention facility. This was prompted by remarks he made at the wedding.

According to reports, the man, a relative of the bride’s family, said there should be no music at weddings and insulted performers. He also stressed that men and women should not sit around the same table.

His speech also sparked discussion on social media. Kazakh authorities and the country’s Muslim religious administration said the man’s remarks contradicted the principles of a secular state and Islamic values.

According to police, a criminal case was opened against the 66-year-old on suspicion of inciting religious and social hatred.