Visit to «BelOMO»: Secrets of the Powerful NATO Binoculars Presented to Lukashenko

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Visit to «BelOMO»: Secrets of the Powerful NATO Binoculars Presented to Lukashenko

Photo: «Pul Pervogo»

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko received an unexpected and interesting gift during his visit to the «Zenit-BelOMO» open joint-stock company. The head of state was presented with modern binoculars manufactured by local optical specialists according to NATO standards.

This was reported by the «Pul Pervogo» Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian leader’s press service.

Waterproof, fog-free and offering sevenfold magnification

When presenting the gift, Alexander Moroz, CEO of the «BelOMO» holding management company, highlighted the product’s distinctive and superior technical features:

«As a keepsake of your visit to Belarusian optical specialists, we present you with these binoculars. They are manufactured according to NATO standards. The binoculars are gas-filled and waterproof, withstanding depths of up to 5 meters. The lenses do not fog up when the temperature changes; they provide precise adjustment of the viewing axes from minus 3 to plus 3 and do not require additional diopter adjustment, meaning there is nothing to turn», — said the company’s head.

He also emphasized that the binoculars are highly durable and can magnify the image up to sevenfold with excellent clarity.

«We’ll test them in a helicopter today»

Alexander Lukashenko responded to the gift with a characteristic joke and hint:

«We’ll test them today. I have my own inspector», — said the Belarusian president.

With these words, Lukashenko hinted at his habit of regularly observing crop harvesting and agricultural processes from the air while flying by helicopter during official trips around the country.

The company’s management also presented the president with a symbolic picture made from optical glass, depicting a woman holding binoculars and storks.

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Alexander LukashenkoBelOMOZenit-BelOMONATOPul Pervogo
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