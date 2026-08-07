Nobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from Gossip

A 67-year-old woman living in Colombia has turned ordinary gossip into a unique business, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

Reportedly, she goes outside her home every morning, carefully listens to conversations between neighbors, and records what she hears in a special notebook. She also collects photos of people in the neighborhood and creates charts showing who is connected to whom and what kind of relationships they have.

The woman reportedly charges 15,000 to 30,000 Colombian pesos for the latest rumors, while demanding even more for valuable information.

Interestingly, people often offer her more money not to buy information, but to keep her from revealing it. For example, one man reportedly paid her nearly 2.5 million Colombian pesos to keep her from telling his wife about his affair.

The story has sparked great interest on social media and received mixed reactions from users. Some have called it an unusual business idea.