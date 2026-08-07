Harry Kane's Future: Munich, MLS and a Possible Return to England

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Harry Kane's Future: Munich, MLS and a Possible Return to England

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane could move to Major League Soccer in North America or return to English football in the next stage of his career. The English forward's plans regarding his contract have sparked major interest in the football community as he continues to attract attention with his consistent performances and records in the Bundesliga. This is what Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Goal.com, former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann shared his thoughts on Harry Kane's future. According to him, the experienced striker intends to stay in Munich for the next few years, but he could still move to another league in the final stage of his career.

Harry Kane left Tottenham in 2023 and began his career in Munich, where he has made his mark for the German club. He has scored 146 goals in 147 appearances across all competitions. Only 12 months remain on his contract.

A New Contract and Trophies in Munich

The two sides have indicated that they are ready to negotiate an extension of the current agreement. Having ended his long trophy drought with Bayern, the striker aims to win the UEFA Champions League and become a club legend.

However, the player, who turned 33 in July, understands that the time will eventually come to leave Europe's elite competition. The former England captain had previously also mentioned his intention to try his hand as a kicker in the NFL.

MLS and England: What Awaits Kane?

In Dietmar Hamann's view, Harry Kane can continue scoring goals in Germany for another two or three years. He believes that once the striker turns 35, he could move to MLS or Saudi Arabia, although the father of four is unlikely to rush into a move across the Atlantic for now.

The expert believes that Harry Kane will return to the United Kingdom sooner or later. While this may not involve returning to the pitch as a player, he is certain to go back home to live permanently. However, only the footballer himself can provide definitive answers to these questions.

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