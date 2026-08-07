Modular Computer Manufacturer Reports Data Breach

Framework, known for its modular and easily repairable laptops, has warned all its customers that a security incident occurred and personal data was stolen. This cyber incident has further intensified concerns in the technology market about user privacy and the reliability of third-party services. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports this.

According to TechCrunch, several customers wrote on social media on Thursday about a special notification they had received from the company. Framework representative Erik Schumacher confirmed that the data breach affected «all customers», but declined to disclose the exact number of victims. Although the brand’s products are considered relatively niche, analysts estimate that the company has already sold hundreds of thousands of devices.

Causes and Consequences of the Cyberattack

According to the notification sent to customers, the incident was caused by a problem in the Metabase cloud infrastructure, a business analytics provider used by Framework. In its official blog, Metabase stated that the cyberattack was carried out through an unknown security vulnerability, or a «zero-day» flaw. Exploiting this weakness, hackers gained access to customer databases on cloud servers.

An internal investigation by the company found that the attackers had obtained customers’ names, email addresses, phone numbers and physical addresses. However, Framework’s management specifically emphasized that customers’ bank card details and payment information were securely stored and had not been compromised.

Supply Chain Security Concerns

The incident demonstrates how vulnerable the third-party services and software used by modern technology companies can be. Many large and medium-sized businesses rely on specialized cloud platforms to manage their data, and such supply-chain cyberattacks can affect millions of end users.

Cybersecurity experts currently recommend that companies enforce stricter controls over supply-chain security. Although Framework has stated that it is taking additional security measures in response to the incident, affected customers have been reminded to handle their personal data with caution.