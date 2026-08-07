Statement from Dmitriy Kuleba: Ukrainians should prepare for a difficult period

·279·World
Statement from Dmitriy Kuleba: Ukrainians should prepare for a difficult period

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitriy Kuleba warned the country’s population that a difficult and challenging period lies ahead. He noted that Russia could further intensify its strikes on Kyiv and other major population centers using missiles and aerial bombs.

In a statement to Ukraine’s "Obozrevatel" outlet, the former minister specifically noted that the war would not end soon and that the path to achieving peace would be very long and difficult.

«The war will not end soon»: Ukrainians should prepare for a difficult period

According to Dmitriy Kuleba, the situation at the front and the enemy’s actions do not indicate that the war will end in the near future:

«Ukrainians must thoroughly prepare for a difficult and challenging period. Russia will continue its tactics of striking Kyiv and other civilian population centers. The path to establishing peace will be very long», — Kuleba emphasized.

Aerial bomb attacks on Sumy increase fourfold

The former minister’s statement is also confirmed by real figures from the region. In particular, Vladimir Babich, the first deputy head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said that Russia had recently sharply intensified its strikes on the regional capital with guided aerial bombs (KABs).

The dynamics of the strikes have changed as follows:

  • In June: An average of 1 aerial bomb fell on the city per day;

  • In July: The daily figure reached 2;

  • Currently: An average of up to 4 aerial bombs are being dropped per day.

The intensification of such attacks demonstrates how serious the warnings voiced by the former minister are.

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Dmitriy KulebaUkraineRussiaKyivSumy
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