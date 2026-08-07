Sensation in the Middle East: Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Form a “Muslim NATO”

Photo: Yeni Safak

A historic turning point has occurred in the geopolitics of the Middle East and Asia. Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a trilateral defense treaty, laying the foundation for a new military alliance being described as a “Muslim NATO.”

According to the Yeni Şafak agency, because it was signed in the holy city of Mecca, the agreement is officially called the “Mecca Agreement” and its main and most important provision is the article on collective defense .

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us”: The collective defense system

The document’s most notable feature is that it includes a principle similar to NATO’s Article 5: any armed attack against one of the three states will be regarded as an attack against all three countries.

The historic agreement aims to collectively contain aggression in the region and develop all areas of defense and military cooperation among the three parties. The project was carefully prepared over nearly a year and became a logical extension of a bilateral agreement concluded between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in 2025.

Why now? What prompted the creation of the alliance?

Analysts say the three countries were driven to take this step by growing instability in the region, Iran’s geopolitical role and Israel’s increasingly aggressive stance.

Saudi Arabia, which was directly targeted by attacks during recent conflicts, sees serious threats to its oil infrastructure and strategic development plans. At the same time, Riyadh has begun to doubt the reliability of security guarantees provided by the United States.

A perfect combination of three powers: Finance, nuclear capability and technology

Military experts describe the “Mecca Agreement” as an unprecedented alliance whose members complement one another perfectly:

Saudi Arabia — vast financial resources and capital;

Pakistan — nuclear capability and a large, experienced military;

Turkey — extensive military experience in NATO and a highly developed defense industry, including drones and advanced weapons.

A new era in geopolitical architecture

Experts believe the agreement could fundamentally transform the global security system in the Middle East. However, until the document’s official text is fully published, the precise scope of its legal obligations remains unclear.

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