Fraud in the sale of cottages in Tashkent: brothers arrested (video)

Two brothers living in Tashkent have been found to have committed large-scale extortion during the sale of a cottage. The suspects were detained during an operation conducted by the State Security Service.

A criminal case has been initiated against them following an operation carried out jointly by the Tashkent City Department of the State Security Service and officers of the capital’s Main Department of Internal Affairs.

A $66,000 cottage and an unfulfilled promise

According to operational information, a previously convicted individual born in 1979 and his younger brother, born in 1988, entered into a criminal conspiracy. They agreed to purchase a cottage completed by a local citizen in Tashkent District for $66,000.

The fraud and extortion scheme unfolded as follows:

Initial payment: The brothers paid the homeowner $30,000 and promised to pay the remaining $36,000 within 6 months. Registration of the property: In May 2022, the cottage was fully registered notarially in the name of another brother, born in 1976. Pressure and threats: The brothers later openly stated that they would not pay the remaining $36,000 and threatened to pressure and physically harm the homeowner if he demanded the money.

They face up to 15 years in prison

The suspected brothers were detained as a result of оперативе measures carried out by State Security Service and Main Department of Internal Affairs officers.

A criminal case has now been initiated against them under Article 165, Part 3, Clause “a” of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Extortion on a particularly large scale). Persons found guilty under this article may be sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances on Telegram or other social networks!