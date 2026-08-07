China Crash Stuns: Car Left Hanging on Cliff Face

In Chongqing, China, a white car was left hanging on a cliff face near a tunnel entrance after the driver lost control. The unusual "parking" incident caught the attention of social media users and police.

Dashcam footage shows the white car leaving the road and becoming wedged between a cliff face and trees near the tunnel entrance. After veering off the highway, the car climbed the rock face and got stuck between trees and an electrical distribution box.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene used a special ladder to rescue the driver safely. They managed to carefully bring the driver down from the car.

Police are currently investigating the causes and circumstances of the traffic accident.