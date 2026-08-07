Navbahor Continue Winning Run Under Temur Kapadze

·108·Sport
Navbahor Continue Winning Run Under Temur Kapadze

In a postponed and important match from Matchday 16 of the Uzbekistan Super League, Namangan club Navbahor visited Surkhon and secured a vital victory.

In a tense, hard-fought match in Namangan, Temur Kapadze's charges secured a narrow 1:0 victory, earning three valuable points.

Early Goal Decides the Match

The match began with the Falcons launching active attacks. Just five minutes in, Navbahor forward Husayn Norchayev coolly converted the penalty awarded against the Termez club to open the scoring.

Although both teams created several dangerous chances during the rest of the match, the score did not change. That lone goal gave the Namangan side another important victory.

League Table Situation

Following this success, Temur Kapadze's Navbahor increased their points tally to 28 and moved up to third place in the league table.

Surkhon, who suffered defeat, remain 12th in the table with 18 points. 12th place with 18 points.

Match report:

Super League. Matchday 16

Surkhon – Navbahor 0:1

Goal: Husayn Norchayev 5 (pen.)

  • Surkhon: 86. Davron Merganov, 6. Behzod Shamsiyev, 7. Dostonbek Tursunov, 11. Richard Fraydey (14. Tohirjon Ashurbayev, 63), 15. Diyor Ramazonov (8. Humoyun Sherbo'tayev, 46), 21. Tornike Dzebniauri, 26. Behruz Shukurullayev, 31. Kamronbek Ergashev (27. Muhammadali Musaxanov, 46), 32. Boburjon Rahimjonov (39. Mirmaqsud Mirusmonov, 63), 66. Behro'z Shaydulov, 91. A'zamjon Temirkhonov.

  • Navbahor: 1. O'tkir Yusupov, 2. Saidazamat Mirsaidov, 4. Islombek Mamatkazin, 7. Ruslanbek Jiyanov (6. Shohruh Abdurahmonov, 66), 8. Diyor Kholmatov, 11. Husayn Norchayev, 13. Benjamin Teydi, 22. Umar Adhamzoda, 23. Vanya Ilich (30. Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, 66), 34. Giorgi Jgerenaya, 77. Muhammadali Usmonov (17. Muhammadali G'iyosov, 66).

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NavbahorTemur KapadzeSurkhonHusayn NorchayevNamangan
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