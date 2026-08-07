More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River

The annual traditional Chicago Duck Derby in Chicago, USA, once again brought thousands of spectators together. As part of the event, more than 91,000 yellow rubber ducks were released into the Chicago River and "raced" toward the finish with the current.

In addition to being an entertaining event, the race also serves a charitable purpose. Organizers direct the funds raised toward supporting the activities of Special Olympics Illinois.

The funds are used to organize competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities, purchase sports equipment and clothing, and finance their training and other needs. In this way, the entertaining race has become a traditional event that unites thousands of people for a good cause.