Ozon Bank App Removed from Google Play Store

·41·Technology
Ozon Bank App Removed from Google Play Store

The Ozon Bank mobile app has been removed from the official Google Play app store for Android users and can no longer be downloaded. However, the bank’s press service has officially explained how this affects current customers and how they can continue conducting financial transactions. This was reported by Ixbt.com.

Representatives of the credit institution state that the app’s removal from the store has not affected the operation of financial services in any way. Users who had already installed the app can continue using it as usual, and their funds remain fully secure.

According to Ixbt.com, despite the current restrictions, customers can complete all necessary operations in Russia, including payments and money transfers, without any problems. The bank’s systems are operating stably, ensuring uninterrupted customer service.

Ways to resolve the issue and alternative options

For users who need to reinstall the app, the bank has published special instructions on its official website. A full web version also remains available, allowing customers to access their personal accounts through any browser.

Ozon Bank is not the first Russian financial institution to face problems with Google Play. Previously, several major Russian banks and companies lost access to their apps due to similar sanctions and store policies.

The Fate of Russian Financial Apps on Google Play

Developments over the past years and months show that international platforms continue to consistently impose restrictions on Russia’s financial sector. Earlier, the apps of Tinkoff Bank, Unistream, Loko-Bank and several other financial institutions also disappeared from the catalog.

Banks were not the only ones affected by this wave; major technology ecosystems were also caught up in it. For example, more than a dozen apps belonging to the VK ecosystem, including the main VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Mail.ru, Dzen and Yula platforms, were removed from Google Play.

In such situations, companies strongly advise users not to delete apps that have already been installed. As an alternative, they recommend using RuStore, other Android stores or the services’ mobile web versions.

Ozon BankGoogle PlayAndroidTechnologyMobile Apps
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Abror Shuhratov
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