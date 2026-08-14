Ruben Amorim Starts a Major Clear-Out at Milan

·33·Sport
Ruben Amorim Starts a Major Clear-Out at Milan

Milan’s new head coach Ruben Amorim has begun reshaping the squad with drastic measures, placing several high-profile players on the transfer list after disappointing results in preseason matches. According to Sky Sport Italia, the Portuguese coach met club owner Gerry Cardinale at the Milanello training ground to discuss restructuring the squad and future plans, Goal.com reports .

Amorim’s initial “honeymoon” period with the team has come to an end. The results recorded during the preseason tour—including draws with Celtic and Inter and a 3–0 defeat to Chelsea—clearly exposed the squad’s problems. The coach then assessed the players’ abilities and drew up a list of those who do not fit his system.

A Long Transfer List and Surprise Names

One of the most notable names on Amorim’s transfer list is Christopher Nkunku. The 28-year-old French forward was signed from Chelsea for €37 million last summer. Despite making 35 appearances last season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists, he failed to win the new coach’s confidence.

Besides Nkunku, English defender Fikayo Tomori, midfielder Youssouf Fofana and young centre-back David Odogu have also been placed on the transfer list. Since joining from Chelsea at the beginning of 2021, Tomori has made 214 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals, and has a contract running until 2027. However, Amorim wants to reshape the defence.

Secondary List and Financial Plans

According to GOAL.com, besides the main blacklist, there is also a group of players who could be sold if suitable offers arrive. This category includes star winger Rafael Leão and striker Santiago Giménez. The club will not force them out, but it is open to attractive offers to raise additional funds.

Ecuadorian full-back Pervis Estupiñán is also facing an uncertain future. Ruben Amorim closely assessed him during the preseason tour, but it became clear that the player does not fully meet the defensive requirements of the coach’s tactics.

Ruben AmorimMilanChristopher NkunkuFikayo TomoriTransfers
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