The “body” in a lake in India unexpectedly came back to life (video)

·1·World
The “body” in a lake in India unexpectedly came back to life (video)

A man who lay motionless in a lake for nearly five hours in Hanamkonda, India, caused panic among local residents. Those who saw him thought he had died and immediately notified the police.

However, when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and grabbed the man in the water by the hand to pull him ashore, the unexpected happened — he suddenly stood up.

It turned out that the man had worked all day and was extremely tired. He had entered the lake to cool off and fallen asleep in the water. That was why he had remained motionless for so long.

After it was confirmed that the man was alive, the police officers and the people gathered at the scene breathed a sigh of relief. A video capturing the incident has spread on social media, prompting various jokes among users.

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