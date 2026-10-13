«Spider-Man» star Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife's wedding ceremony

·58·World
«Spider-Man» star Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife's wedding ceremony

«Spider-Man» star, 51-year-old Tobey Maguire officiated the wedding ceremony of his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer and music manager Jeffrey (Jeff) Ogunlesi. This was reported by People.

The wedding took place on October 10 at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai on the island of Lanai in Hawaii. Jennifer Meyer appeared in a white dress. The most notable aspect of the ceremony was that her ex-husband, Tobey Maguire, officiated the vows for the newly married couple.

Maguayr and Meyer got married in 2007 and announced their separation in 2016. Their divorce proceedings were officially finalized on September 21, 2026. Despite this, the former couple has managed to co-parent their children and maintain a friendly relationship.

Their children — 19-year-old daughter Ruby and 17-year-old son Otis — as well as the baby girl born to Jennifer Meyer and Jeffrey Ogunlesi in June 2026, also attended the wedding. Among the guests were celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

For context, Jeffrey Ogunlesi is the son of Nigerian billionaire and investor Adebayo Ogunlesi. He began dating Jennifer Meyer in 2023 and announced their engagement in 2024.

In the photo collection, a couple and a man are standing separately.
Tobey MaguireJennifer MeyerJeffrey OgunlesiHawaii
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