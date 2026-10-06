Famous writer passes away on the day of his new «Adam and Eve» novel presentation

World literature and the British political elite have suffered a heavy loss. One of the world's most widely read authors, former active MP of the Conservative Party and peer Jeffrey Archer has passed away suddenly at the age of 86. This was officially announced by the influential publishing house HarperCollins, which has published the writer's works.

It is reported that the author passed away peacefully and suddenly at his home during a break between his routine creative writing sessions. Archer passed away on the eve of the presentation of his new work — the novel «Adam and Eve» — which was expected to go on sale precisely on October 6.

Unmatched records in the literary world: Figures and facts

HarperCollins specifically noted that Jeffrey Archer had become a true legend in the publishing world:

300 million copies sold: The author's works have sold a total of over 300 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 49 different languages;

At the top of ratings for years: His books held the lead on The Sunday Times bestseller list for a total of 14 years and five months , and on The New York Times charts for five and a half years ;

Rich literary heritage: He left behind more than 30 major novels, two stage plays, over 20 collections of short stories, and four children's books;

Most famous masterpieces: Among the works that brought the writer global fame, winning the love of millions of readers worldwide, are the adventurous family saga «The Clifton Chronicles» and the famous novel «Kane and Abel».

Politics, trial scandal, and the House of Lords

Jeffrey Archer was not only a prolific writer, but also one of Britain's most prominent politicians:

Parliament and life peerage: He served as an MP in the British Parliament for the Conservative Party, and in 1992 he was awarded a life peerage and elevated to the rank of baron for his services to the state;

Sensational trial and imprisonment: In 2001, his political career suffered a serious blow. He was convicted of perjury in a previous libel case brought against the Daily Star newspaper and sentenced to four years in prison;

Return to the House of Lords: Having been released in 2003, Archer rejoined the activities of the House of Lords of the British Parliament and served as a member of this chamber until 2024.

Jeffrey Archer's life, filled with political storms, court trials, and immense creative flights, has gone down in history as a classic British epic that unfolded in a dramatic fashion.