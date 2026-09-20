Venomous spider appears on the coast of Finland

·41·World
Venomous spider appears on the coast of Finland

Due to global warming, one of the most venomous spider species found in Finland — the yellow sac spider — has begun to spread more widely. This was reported by the scientific magazine "Suomen Luonto".

“A venomous spider is spreading in Finland — climate warming benefits the alien species,” the publication states.

The magazine notes that this spider is currently considered one of the most venomous among the species found in Finland. It was first detected in 2022 on Seili Island. Later, it was also encountered in other areas of the archipelago and along the coast. At the end of the summer of 2026, this species was also recorded on the Porkkala Peninsula.

The venom affects the human body

According to reports, the main population of the yellow sac spider is located in Central Europe.

The venom of this spider can cause severe inflammatory processes in the human body.

Four species of sac spiders are found in Finland. These are the common sac spider, green sac spider, striped sac spider, and curved sac spider.

Experts emphasize that it is not easy to distinguish these species from one another based on external characteristics.

Hides during the day, hunts at night

Yellow sac spiders are mainly active at night. After dark, they begin moving around to hunt various insects.

During the day, they hide inside dense, sac-like webs spun among low-growing plants.

Therefore, the probability of this spider getting caught in an insect enthusiast's, or entomologist's net, is much lower compared to some other spider species.

Yellow sac spiderSuomen LuontoSeili IslandClimate warming
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the Houthis"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the HouthisToday, 12:48Was foot-soaked lemonade sold for 364 liras? Bizarre incident at a festival in China sparked outrageWas foot-soaked lemonade sold for 364 liras? Bizarre incident at a festival in China sparked outrageToday, 12:42"A missile was intercepted in the skies of Riyadh!": Fire near the airport and coalition statement"A missile was intercepted in the skies of Riyadh!": Fire near the airport and coalition statementToday, 11:47Humanitarian mission at "Novaya Guta": Russia and Ukraine exchange citizens!Humanitarian mission at "Novaya Guta": Russia and Ukraine exchange citizens!Today, 11:34«An important test in Moscow»: Pashinyan to decide the fate of the railway with Putin!«An important test in Moscow»: Pashinyan to decide the fate of the railway with Putin!Today, 11:28"A $45 billion swamp and 7 conditions!": Tehran issues an ultimatum to Washington"A $45 billion swamp and 7 conditions!": Tehran issues an ultimatum to WashingtonToday, 11:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?