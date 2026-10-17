92 snakes and lizards found in a Mexican man's suitcase at a German airport

·2·World
92 snakes and lizards found in a Mexican man's suitcase at a German airport

An unusual incident was uncovered at Germany's Cologne-Bonn Airport. During a baggage inspection of a 45-year-old Mexican citizen, customs officers found a total of 92 reptiles. Among them were 37 snakes and 55 lizards.

According to reports, the man was stopped after arousing suspicion among customs officers. After it was determined that he was under the influence of cocaine, his luggage was thoroughly searched.

During the inspection, it was revealed that the animals were hidden inside shampoo and cream bottles, other plastic containers, and socks. Among the reptiles found were reportedly rattlesnakes and iguanas.

This incident has once again drawn attention to the illegal transportation of animals at airports and the issue of ensuring the safety of wildlife. No further information has been provided regarding the subsequent fate of the animals and the measures taken in connection with the incident.

Cologne-Bonn AirportMexican citizenreptileillegal animal transport
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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