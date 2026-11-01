Mother of seven in Shymkent gives birth to triplets again

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Mother of seven in Shymkent gives birth to triplets again

In the city of Kazakhstan's Shymkent, a 36-year-old woman has given birth to triplets — two girls and one boy. Interestingly, she had previously given birth to twins twice.

The newborns were named Alsiya, Safiya, and Aymuhammed. Because they were born with low birth weight, they remained under medical supervision. Currently, the children's condition is improving, and they are gaining strength. Their siblings also came to the maternity hospital to pick up the triplets.

The woman had previously given birth to twins twice and single children three times. Thus, with the triplets, the number of children in the family has reached 10. The mother of many children has also been awarded the "Altyn Alka" (Gold Pendant) medal.

"To be honest, I didn't think I would give birth to triplets. When I saw and heard it with my own eyes during the ultrasound examination, I was amazed. At the same time, I was both happy and crying.

I praise God for the happiness of being parents to ten children. Their characters and appearances are all different. It is not difficult to distinguish them from each other," says mother of many children Azhar Toshkarayeva.

ShymkentAzhar ToshkarayevaAltyn Alkatriplets
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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