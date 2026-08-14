200 Lizards Found in a Man’s Suitcase in Tokyo

·26·World
200 Lizards Found in a Man’s Suitcase in Tokyo

Customs officials at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport encountered an unexpected situation. When a 23-year-old Mexican man’s suitcase was inspected, nearly 200 live lizards were found hidden among his clothes.

It turned out that Daniel Isaak Velasco Baltazar was transporting the reptiles from South Koreato Japan without the required documents. Tokyo police said the man admitted bringing the animals into the country without permission.

When customs officials opened the suitcase, they discovered that the lizards had been placed inside 22 pairs of socks. Some of the animals were hidden wrapped in T-shirts. Unfortunately, one of them was found dead.

An investigation revealed that nine of the animals were Mexican alligator lizards. This rare species is found only in Mexico’s mountainous forests and is listed as endangered. Therefore, a special permit is required to transport them across international borders.

The suspect told investigators that he had bought the lizards in Mexico at a very low price. According to him, he paid around 560–750 yen for each animal. In Japan, however, their price is much higher, with a single lizard selling for up to about 100,000 yen.

Police uncovered the case based on a tip received in advance. At the end of July, law enforcement agencies were informed that a Mexican national was planning to illegally bring rare animals into the country for a reptile and amphibian exhibition and sale.

TokyoHanedaMexicoSouth KoreaDaniel Isaak Velasco Baltazar
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The “body” in a lake in India unexpectedly came back to life (video)The “body” in a lake in India unexpectedly came back to life (video)Today, 12:37Provocation on Live Stream: Kazakhstan Expels Russian StreamerProvocation on Live Stream: Kazakhstan Expels Russian StreamerToday, 12:04Trump Gets Sleepy Again: White House Footage Sparks Online BuzzTrump Gets Sleepy Again: White House Footage Sparks Online BuzzToday, 11:56Cats and Dogs Now Registered: Kazakhstan Starts Issuing Digital Passports for CatsCats and Dogs Now Registered: Kazakhstan Starts Issuing Digital Passports for CatsToday, 11:5135 Stab Wounds: Verdict Issued in Case That Shook Kazakhstan35 Stab Wounds: Verdict Issued in Case That Shook KazakhstanToday, 09:08Billionaire deliberately raised his son as poor: The astonishing reason!Billionaire deliberately raised his son as poor: The astonishing reason!Today, 06:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts