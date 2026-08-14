200 Lizards Found in a Man’s Suitcase in Tokyo

Customs officials at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport encountered an unexpected situation. When a 23-year-old Mexican man’s suitcase was inspected, nearly 200 live lizards were found hidden among his clothes.

It turned out that Daniel Isaak Velasco Baltazar was transporting the reptiles from South Koreato Japan without the required documents. Tokyo police said the man admitted bringing the animals into the country without permission.

When customs officials opened the suitcase, they discovered that the lizards had been placed inside 22 pairs of socks. Some of the animals were hidden wrapped in T-shirts. Unfortunately, one of them was found dead.

An investigation revealed that nine of the animals were Mexican alligator lizards. This rare species is found only in Mexico’s mountainous forests and is listed as endangered. Therefore, a special permit is required to transport them across international borders.

The suspect told investigators that he had bought the lizards in Mexico at a very low price. According to him, he paid around 560–750 yen for each animal. In Japan, however, their price is much higher, with a single lizard selling for up to about 100,000 yen.

Police uncovered the case based on a tip received in advance. At the end of July, law enforcement agencies were informed that a Mexican national was planning to illegally bring rare animals into the country for a reptile and amphibian exhibition and sale.