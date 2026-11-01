Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?

·69·World
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?

Many people experience this: just as you are drifting off to sleep, your body suddenly jerks, and you wake up with a start. Sometimes, there is even a sensation of falling from a great height. So, why does this happen?

In fact, this phenomenon has a scientific name — hypnic jerk. It occurs as a result of involuntary and sudden muscle contractions while a person is falling asleep.

As sleep begins, the body gradually relaxes, and breathing and heart rate slow down slightly. During this exact process, muscles sometimes contract unexpectedly, causing the person to wake up startled.

Interestingly, at such moments, a person may feel as if they have tripped on stairs or are falling from a high place. This state is sometimes accompanied by dreams or various visions.

Scientists have not yet fully determined the exact cause of hypnic jerks. However, certain factors may increase the likelihood of them occurring. These include:

  • excessive fatigue;

  • nervousness and stress;

  • sleep deprivation;

  • high consumption of caffeinated beverages.

Is this condition dangerous?

Usually, hypnic jerks are not considered dangerous and are regarded as one of the natural phenomena experienced by many people. Therefore, there is no need to worry if it happens occasionally.

However, if the jerks occur frequently, seriously affect sleep quality, or are accompanied by other unusual symptoms, it is recommended to consult a doctor.

hypnic jerksleep disordersleep hygieneneurology
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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