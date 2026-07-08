Macron in an awkward situation: Erdogan's wife refuses to have her hand kissed (video)

French President Emmanuel Macron once again caught the attention of the media during the welcoming ceremony at the NATO summit.

According to reports, while greeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, he attempted to kiss the Turkish First Lady's hand as a gesture of diplomatic respect. However, it is reported that she did not allow this gesture.

Awkward moment at the summit caught on video

The incident occurred during a public appearance as part of the official welcoming ceremony.

Macron approached Erdogan and his wife to greet them. It was reported that when the French leader turned to the Turkish First Lady, he leaned in to kiss her hand, but the gesture was stopped.

This incident was caught on video and sparked discussions on social media and in the media.

Criticism of the French leader intensified

Some publications link this situation to issues of diplomatic protocol and personal space.

Macron's relaxed behavior during public appearances has caught the press's attention before. In particular, his warm greeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Paris also sparked discussions.

The Italian newspaper Il Manifesto described that situation as inappropriate.

Previous appearances also discussed

Other public appearances by Macron have also been the subject of heated debate in the media several times.

Some reports mentioned an awkward situation involving his wife, Brigitte Macron, when getting off a plane in Vietnam. It is said that the French president explained the situation as "just a joke."

The press also covered an awkward situation that arose during a photoshoot before the G7 summit due to the similar outfits worn by the wives of Macron and the German Chancellor.

Sunglasses also caused controversy

Recently, Raxa Ahmed, a former assistant to the Egyptian Foreign Minister, criticized Macron for wearing sunglasses at official meetings, calling it a violation of diplomatic protocol.

In her opinion, there should be a serious reason for using such an accessory, and guests should be informed about it in advance.

The action at the summit became a symbolic debate

The latest incident at the NATO summit has once again brought Macron's style of public diplomacy to the center of discussion.

A moment that seemed like a simple greeting at first glance has sparked new debates about international protocol, personal space, and the public behavior of political leaders.