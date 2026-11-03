Briton who walked around the world for 28 years finally returns home

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Briton who walked around the world for 28 years finally returns home

British national Karl Bushby has realized his dream of walking around the world over the course of 28 years. Having completed the journey he began in 1998, he returned to his home in Hull, England, on November 2, 2026.

Karl Bushby set off on his journey on November 1, 1998, from Punta Arenas, Chile. His goal was to travel around the world without using any vehicles and to return home only after fully completing the journey. During this time, he covered approximately 50,000 kilometers across four continents and 30 countries.

Throughout his adventure, the explorer crossed the frozen Bering Strait and traveled through Russia, Asia, and Europe. Additionally, in 2024, he crossed the Caspian Sea in 31 days, and in October 2026, he swam across the English Channel. The final leg of his swim lasted three days.

Karl's journey was delayed several times due to various challenges, including visa issues, weather conditions, financial obstacles, and the pandemic. The expedition, which was initially expected to last about 12 years, thus stretched to 28 years.

Finally, he arrived in his hometown on November 2. Karl was met by his mother, Angela, his 36-year-old son, Adam, and his 12-year-old grandson, whom he had never met before. The emotional moments of the adventurer reuniting with his mother were captured by the media.

When asked what he plans to do after his 28-year journey, Karl said he has no definite plans for now. However, a documentary about his travels is being filmed, and he also plans to write a book and hold meetings.

Karl BushbyWorld travelWalking tourExpedition
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