Two honor guards fainted in front of Macron (video)

French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed an unexpected incident during the official welcoming ceremony for Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. During the ceremony, two honor guards fell to the ground one after another. This was reported by French media.

The incident occurred on November 11 at the Élysée Palace in Paris. As Macron was preparing to welcome his Slovak counterpart, one of the soldiers in the formation suddenly lost his balance, dropped his sword, and collapsed to the ground. Seeing this, Macron and palace staff immediately rushed to his side. The soldier was then removed from the ceremony area.

According to the French press, shortly thereafter, while Macron was greeting Pellegrini, a second honor guard also collapsed. This moment was not captured on camera, but the sound of his sword hitting the ground was heard. Macron also took note of this incident.

Following this, the official welcoming ceremony continued, and the two heads of state held their meeting.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding why the soldiers collapsed or about their current health status.