Messi's signed jersey and captain's armband stolen in France (video)

During mass riots in the French capital, Paris, valuable items belonging to Argentine star Lionel Messi were stolen from one of the football museums. Among them is a signed jersey worn by the player during his time at Barcelona and his captain's armband. This was reported by TyC Sports.

According to foreign media reports, the incident occurred on October 17. Individuals with their faces covered by masks broke into the museum and took away the items belonging to the player. Later, videos showing the stolen items spread on social networks.

It is reported that the stolen jersey features Messi's number 10 from Barcelona. The captain's armband was also placed in a frame with the player's signature.

The incident took place at a time when protests against the rising cost of living and problems in the education system were being held in France. In some areas, demonstrations escalated into riots and clashes with the police.

So far, no reliable information has been released about whether the stolen items have been found or the suspects apprehended.