Rare exhibits stolen from famous museum in France

About 20 rare exhibits were stolen from the Lalique Museum in France. According to preliminary estimates, the total value of the missing items could reach up to 4 million euros.

Sources report that the crime was committed on the evening of July 5. Unknown individuals broke the entrance door, smashed six glass display cases, and took the exhibits.

The museum's alarm system was triggered during the incident. However, the first report to the police was made by a cleaner, not the security service. For this reason, the actions of the security staff and the lack of a prompt response are being investigated.

The Lalique Museum had been under increased surveillance following a theft at the Louvre in October 2025. Despite additional measures, the criminals managed to enter the museum and remove the valuable exhibits.

The museum is dedicated to René Lalique and his creative legacy. The French master is famous for his work in jewelry and glass art, particularly in the Art Nouveau and Art Deco styles.

Police are currently searching for the stolen exhibits. As part of the investigation, surveillance camera footage, alarm data, and statements from museum staff are being examined.

Previously, artifacts stolen from the Louvre Museum were valued at 88 million euros.