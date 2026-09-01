President Milei reacts to Messi's retirement from the national team

One of the most important chapters in Argentine football history is expected to close. Lionel Messi's decision to end his career with the national team has also drawn a reaction from the country's president, Javier Milei.

Milei posted a photo of Messi on social media with a short but touching message.

“Thank you very much, incredible human being!”

Milei expressed his gratitude to Messi

This reaction from the Argentine president once again showed how significant Messi's 20-year career with the national team has been.

Messi announced his decision to end his career with the Argentina national team on August 31. In his farewell letter, the footballer expressed special gratitude to the fans who have supported him over the years.

Messi's career with the national team will be remembered not only for its longevity but also for its historic victories.

With Argentina, he:

won the 2022 World Cup; won the 2021 and 2024 Copa América;

won the 2021 and 2024 Copa América; won the 2022 Finalissima;

won the 2022 Finalissima; won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.These results further solidified Messi's place in the history of Argentine football.

These results further solidified Messi's place in the history of Argentine football.

The biggest dream also came true

Messi also had difficult times in his career with the national team. He lost several major finals and even reached the point of making serious decisions about his future with the national team.

However, the following years became the most successful period of his career.

First the Copa América, then the Finalissima, and finally the victory at the World Cup in Qatar ensured that Messi achieved his main goal with Argentina.

What did he say in his farewell letter?

Messi expressed his gratitude to the national team fans in his message. He highlighted the support shown during his 20-year career with Argentina.

The footballer stated that the decision was made after the 2026 World Cup.

This means that a huge era for Messi with the Argentina national team is coming to an end.

Argentine football will be without Messi

For Lionel Messi, his national team career means much more than simple statistics. Together with Argentina, he experienced both defeats and the greatest victories.

The journey from the 2008 Olympics to the 2022 World Cup lasted more than 20 years.

Now, a new era may begin for Argentine football. Even if Messi no longer takes the field in the national team jersey, his name will remain as one of the greatest chapters in the history of the country's football.