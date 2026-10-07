Lionel Messi caps his great national team career with a goal and two assists

One of the brightest and most unique pages in the history of world football has come to an end. The 39-year-old legendary forward and captain Lionel Messi stepped onto the pitch for his final farewell match in the shirt of the Argentina national team, once again displaying true football magic.

Thanks to the captain's goal and two assists, Argentina secured a confident and crushing 3-0 victory over their opponent. Messi flawlessly struck the opponent's goal from a penalty and delivered two accurate assists to his teammates, turning the farewell evening into a true football celebration.

From 2005 to 2026: The incomparable statistics of two decades

Lionel Messi's journey with the "Albiceleste" began on August 17, 2005, in a friendly match against Hungary. Over the 21 years that have passed, he has recorded astonishing figures in his national kit that will be hard to replicate:

Appearances: A total of 208 official and friendly matches ;

Prolificacy: 126 goals scored against opponents;

Assists: 70 effective assists provided to teammates.

These figures have been etched into history as absolute records not only for the Argentina national team, but for South American football in general.

Full collection: Messi's all titles in the national team shirt

After many years of painful finals and pressure, Lionel Messi managed to conquer almost all the highest peaks existing in the football world with the national team:

World Champion (Qatar 2022): The crowning glory of his national team career and the World Cup gold trophy that fans waited 36 years for;

Copa América (2021, 2024): Back-to-back continental championships;

«Finalissimo» Winner (2022): Holder of the prestigious supercup between the European and South American champions;

Olympic Champion (Beijing 2008): The first major gold medal with the Argentina U-23 Olympic national team.

Lionel Messi's farewell to the national team became a truly historical event not only for Argentine fans, but for football enthusiasts all over the world — the genius player left the international stage with a victory, heroism, and the status of a true champion.