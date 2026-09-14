Straight from the BRICS summit to Seoul: Tokayev pays a state visit to South Korea

Strategic relations between the Central Asian region and South Korea are rising to their highest political peak. At the official invitation of President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Seoul on a state visit. According to the Kazakh leader's press service, Tokayev flew directly to the South Korean capital after successfully concluding the prestigious BRICS summit in New Delhi, India. At Seoul International Airport, the high-ranking guest was personally and solemnly welcomed by South Korea's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and Information and Communication Technology, Bae Kyung-hoon.

This state visit takes place on the eve of the historic "Central Asia — Republic of Korea" first summit, which holds great significance for the entire region, while also elevating the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries to a new stage. So, which global projects will be signed during the high-level talks in Seoul on September 15, how will South Korea's major technological giants invest in Kazakhstan's economy, and what geopolitical doors will the regional summit on September 16 open for Central Asian states?

From New Delhi to Seoul: Tokayev's intense diplomatic week

Geography of the Kazakh leader's visit and details of the high-level reception:

Direct flight after the BRICS summit: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev successfully participated in the global BRICS summit held in India's capital, New Delhi, and immediately headed to Seoul;

High protocol and technological respect: The welcoming of the guest at Seoul Airport specifically by Minister of Science and Information and Communication Technology Bae Kyung-hoon demonstrates that the main focus of the visit is directed towards digital technologies, innovations, and future science;

State visit status: This visit, which took place at the invitation of President Lee Jae-myung, holds the highest-level status in international diplomacy.

September 15: High-level talks and meeting with the business elite

The agenda in Seoul is expected to be extremely tight and rich in practical results:

Expanded strategic partnership: During the interstate talks to be held on September 15, new stages of strengthening bilateral trade, economic, investment, and technological ties will be discussed;

Direct dialogue with South Korean giants: Within the framework of the visit, the head of Kazakhstan plans to personally meet with the heads of Korea's leading and largest corporations to implement industrial cooperation and major joint projects;

New investment wave: A package of new multi-billion-dollar contracts in the fields of mechanical engineering, energy, semiconductors, and logistics is expected to be signed.

September 16: The first "Central Asia — Republic of Korea" summit

The most important geopolitical culmination of the visit covers the entire region:

Opening of the historic summit: On September 16, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will actively participate in the first "Central Asia — Republic of Korea" summit;

Regional solidarity: This summit is the first programmatic step towards uniting South Korea's political, economic, and cultural integration with Central Asian states into a single global platform;

Mutually beneficial driver: The event provides an opportunity not only for Kazakhstan, but also for Uzbekistan and all countries of the region to jointly utilize Korea's high technologies, artificial intelligence, and transport corridors.

The President of Kazakhstan's state visit to South Korea and the upcoming regional summit are turning into an important political event capable of radically transforming Central Asia's economic and technological ties with East Asia.

In your opinion, how will such an active and systematic rapprochement of South Korea with the Central Asian states provide a positive impetus to the development of the region's economy and technologies? In which areas can Korean investments and innovations bring the most efficiency? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of an important event in Central Asia diplomacy with all your acquaintances and loved ones!