On September 15, residents of Seoul witnessed an unusual sight in the sky. An airship in the colors of the Uzbekistan flag flew over the capital of South Korea. The harmony of blue, white, and green colors created a unique appearance in the metropolis's sky.

The appearance of the airship in the skies of Seoul coincided with the eve of the President of Uzbekistan's state visit to South Korea.

Through this symbolic initiative, the aim is to introduce Uzbekistan once again to the residents of Seoul and foreign visitors to the city, showcasing the country's national values and state symbols.

The flag of Uzbekistan in the skies of Seoul became a symbolic expression of friendly relations between the two countries. Seoul is considered one of the largest and most technologically advanced cities in the world. The display of the colors of the Uzbekistan flag in the sky of such a modern metropolis became a notable spectacle.

This initiative is assessed as a symbolic step expressing that relations between the two states are rising to a new and promising stage.