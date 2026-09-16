President: “They haven't even given water since morning” (video)

During the state visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to South Korea, meetings and events are being held on a tight schedule. During a meeting with compatriots in Seoul, the head of state mentioned that due to the heavy workload during the day, there is sometimes not even time left for lunch.

According to Mirziyoyev, due to the events within the framework of the visit, he wakes up at 4:00 AM. Noting that his throat was hoarse from talking a lot throughout the day, the President reacted to the situation with humor.

“They haven't even given water since morning,” he said during the meeting.

As part of the state visit, meetings with South Korean officials, negotiations, a business forum, and other events are taking place.