Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Uzbek students and scientists in Seoul (video)

One of the most exciting, sincere, and high-spirited events took place as part of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Republic of Korea. The Head of State met in an informal and open atmosphere with scientists, entrepreneurs, and Uzbek students studying at prestigious universities who are working and conducting scientific research in this advanced country. The meeting was not just a dialogue, but put forward conceptual initiatives aimed at defining the digital future of New Uzbekistan and combining the knowledge of our compatriots with Korean experience.

Uzbek youth and experts personally presented important projects to the President on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) mechanisms into the national economy, medicine, customs, and transport sectors, simplifying international money transfer systems, and taking the training of IT specialists to a new level. The issues of popularizing the Uzbek language and classical literature in Korea and expanding the network of cultural centers were also at the center of discussions. Promising that every initiative will be personally reviewed and fully supported by the state, the President called on them to unite for the prosperity of the Motherland. So, what innovative solutions did our compatriots in Korea offer to the Head of State, how will the projects on artificial intelligence and money transfers be implemented, and what conditions are being created for youth abroad?

"Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy": Advanced ideas of compatriots

Important technological initiatives put forward at the meeting in Seoul:

Artificial intelligence in public administration: A proposal was made to widely introduce Korea's advanced digital algorithms and artificial intelligence solutions into national economic sectors and public services;

Transformation of sectors: It was outlined to develop innovative programs that eliminate bureaucracy and improve service quality in medicine, transport, customs control, and tourism;

Money transfers and payment systems: An initiative was put forward to rapidly develop national payment systems and fast, cheap money transfer platforms between the two countries;

Training of IT personnel: A project was presented to train a base of specialists in complex programming and information security for Uzbekistan in Korea's high-tech centers.

Uzbek language and literature in Korea: A new stage of cultural diplomacy

Promoting national identity and strengthening humanitarian ties:

Network of cultural centers: The initiative to increase the number of Uzbek national cultural centers in major cities of the Republic of Korea was approved;

Uzbek language learning courses: It is envisaged to launch special educational programs teaching the Uzbek language among Korean students and the local population;

Translations of classical literature: An agreement was reached on professional translation and publication into the Korean language of rare works by Alisher Navoi, Babur, and other great Uzbek scholars.

"We will support every project": The firm confidence of the Head of State

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's address to compatriots: