Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Uzbek students and scientists in Seoul (video)
One of the most exciting, sincere, and high-spirited events took place as part of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Republic of Korea. The Head of State met in an informal and open atmosphere with scientists, entrepreneurs, and Uzbek students studying at prestigious universities who are working and conducting scientific research in this advanced country. The meeting was not just a dialogue, but put forward conceptual initiatives aimed at defining the digital future of New Uzbekistan and combining the knowledge of our compatriots with Korean experience.
Uzbek youth and experts personally presented important projects to the President on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) mechanisms into the national economy, medicine, customs, and transport sectors, simplifying international money transfer systems, and taking the training of IT specialists to a new level. The issues of popularizing the Uzbek language and classical literature in Korea and expanding the network of cultural centers were also at the center of discussions. Promising that every initiative will be personally reviewed and fully supported by the state, the President called on them to unite for the prosperity of the Motherland. So, what innovative solutions did our compatriots in Korea offer to the Head of State, how will the projects on artificial intelligence and money transfers be implemented, and what conditions are being created for youth abroad?
"Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy": Advanced ideas of compatriots
Important technological initiatives put forward at the meeting in Seoul:
Artificial intelligence in public administration: A proposal was made to widely introduce Korea's advanced digital algorithms and artificial intelligence solutions into national economic sectors and public services;
Transformation of sectors: It was outlined to develop innovative programs that eliminate bureaucracy and improve service quality in medicine, transport, customs control, and tourism;
Money transfers and payment systems: An initiative was put forward to rapidly develop national payment systems and fast, cheap money transfer platforms between the two countries;
Training of IT personnel: A project was presented to train a base of specialists in complex programming and information security for Uzbekistan in Korea's high-tech centers.
Uzbek language and literature in Korea: A new stage of cultural diplomacy
Promoting national identity and strengthening humanitarian ties:
Network of cultural centers: The initiative to increase the number of Uzbek national cultural centers in major cities of the Republic of Korea was approved;
Uzbek language learning courses: It is envisaged to launch special educational programs teaching the Uzbek language among Korean students and the local population;
Translations of classical literature: An agreement was reached on professional translation and publication into the Korean language of rare works by Alisher Navoi, Babur, and other great Uzbek scholars.
"We will support every project": The firm confidence of the Head of State
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's address to compatriots:
Personal gratitude: The Head of State highly appreciated the dedication of our compatriots who, despite being in a distant land, are making a worthy contribution to the development of the Motherland;
"The best projects will be implemented": The President emphasized that every initiative voiced by the youth will be thoroughly studied and provided with practical financing and state support;
Doors are always open: Addressing professors, scientists, and students, the Uzbek leader stated that the government guarantees all favorable conditions to realize the intellectual potential of specialists abroad within the country;
Readiness of the youth: Meeting participants expressed their readiness to mobilize their knowledge and innovative experience for the prosperity and economic might of New Uzbekistan.
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's sincere dialogue with compatriots in Seoul marked the beginning of a new era in involving the knowledge of our highly qualified personnel abroad into the industry and social life of our country.
In your opinion, how fast will the experience of our compatriots studying and working in South Korea regarding artificial intelligence and digital technologies accelerate reforms in Uzbekistan? What other additional benefits need to be created to return talented youth from abroad and implement their ideas? Leave your comments and proudly share this inspiring article about the historic meeting in Seoul with all your friends, students studying abroad, and loved ones!
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