Another exceptionally sincere, inspiring, and memorable event was included in the agenda of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a state visit to the capital of South Korea, Seoul. Hundreds of our compatriots working in the Republic of Korea, studying in prestigious higher education institutions, young specialists, and students greeted the Head of State with great respect and warmth. Demonstrating that the fate of every compatriot abroad is under the state's focus, the President held an open, face-to-face dialogue with them, sincerely inquiring about their living conditions, scientific research, and professional aspirations. During the conversation, the rapid reforms taking place in New Uzbekistan and the strategic role of advanced experience accumulated in Korea in the development of our Homeland were especially emphasized. So, what important topics did the President discuss with compatriots at the meeting in Seoul, what appeals were made to the youth, and how will the potential of personnel abroad serve the future of Uzbekistan?

"How are your work and studies going?": A lively and open dialogue with the President

The meeting in Seoul was free of formality, warm, and uplifting:

Warm welcome: Compatriots living, studying, and working in various fields in Korea greeted the Head of State with great joy and pride;

Conditions and future plans: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inquired in detail about the daily life, study processes, labor activities, and future goals of our compatriots;

Open exchange of views: During the conversation, the youth freely expressed their views on their initiatives, aspirations, and the significance of the historical events expected within the framework of the state visit.

The Bond Between a Renewing Uzbekistan and Compatriots Abroad

One of the central topics of the dialogue was the immense changes in the motherland:

Rapid reforms at home: The President touched upon the deep transformations taking place in our country and the broad opportunities opening up in the fields of education, industry, and technology;

The destiny of compatriots is under state control: It was once again demonstrated that protecting the rights of Uzbek citizens and supporting them, regardless of the country they are in, is a priority of state policy;

Spiritual support and confidence: The Head of State stated that our youth studying and working abroad can always rely on support.

"Knowledge and experience in Korea will serve the prosperity of Uzbekistan!"

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev set important and responsible tasks for our compatriots:

Acquiring modern knowledge: The Head of State wished all our compatriots huge victories in their studies and professional activities;

Foundation of the future: The importance of mastering advanced technologies, industrial management, and modern skills of the Republic of Korea was noted;

Call to national development: Our President expressed firm confidence that the acquired modern knowledge and experience will serve in the future to ensure the prosperity of our motherland, the rise of our economy, and the well-being of our people.

This sincere meeting in Seoul filled our compatriots abroad with immense strength and a sense of responsibility toward the Homeland, further strengthening their confidence in tomorrow.

In your opinion, what additional privileges and conditions should be created to attract the experience of our compatriots studying and working abroad, particularly in South Korea, into the economy of Uzbekistan? Which fields do you think will benefit the most from applying Korean technologies and knowledge in our country? Leave your opinions in the comments and share the analysis of the Head of State's touching meeting in Seoul with all your friends, compatriots abroad, and loved ones!