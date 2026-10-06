Hundreds of Pikachus appear on the streets of Seoul, astonishing everyone

·44·World
Hundreds of Pikachus appear on the streets of Seoul, astonishing everyone

South Korea's capital, Seoul, hosted an unusual public show featuring hundreds of participants dressed as Pikachu in its city center. Videos of the event quickly spread across social media, capturing users' attention.

Reports state that the event was organized as part of a festival dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. Hundreds of participants dressed as Pikachu, one of the most famous characters in the Pokémon universe, took to the streets of Seoul to stage a joint demonstration.

The show, featuring colorful costumes and numerous Pikachus, created a unique spectacle in the central part of the city. The festival brought Pokémon fans together, allowing them to participate in an event centered around their favorite characters.

Footage from the event went viral on social media, sparking widespread interest in the unusual sights of Seoul.

Pokémon 30th anniversarySeoulPikachuPokémon festival
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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