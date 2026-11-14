BTS member Jin buys a $7.2 million building in Seoul

BTS member Jin (Kim Seok-jin) has purchased a commercial building located in the Hannam-dong district of the South Korean capital, Seoul, for 9.6 billion won (approximately $7.18 million).

According to real estate market representatives and property registry data, the building previously belonged to the former chairwoman of the company "Ourhome," Koo Mi-hyun, and her family. Jin finalized the ownership rights for the property on November 4.

Built in May 1990, the building consists of one basement level and four floors above ground. It has a total area of 303 square meters. The property is located near the luxury residential complexes in Seoul — Hannam The Hill and Nine One Hannam.

The Koo Mi-hyun family acquired the building in July 2025 for 6.8 billion won. Following the purchase, extensive renovation work was carried out. Approximately one year and four months later, the building was sold to Jin for 9.6 billion won. Thus, the previous owners made a profit of 2.8 billion won from the difference between the purchase and sale prices, excluding renovation costs and taxes.

After the change in ownership, the building was renamed "Jini." Interior renovation work is currently ongoing. It is not yet known how Jin intends to use the property.