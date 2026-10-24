Taiwanese man sentenced to prison after exposing infidelity via robot vacuum

In Taiwan, a man who filmed his wife's infidelity using a robot vacuum cleaner was sentenced to five months in prison. Interestingly, while the videos he collected helped prove his wife's betrayal, those exact recordings later turned into evidence against the man himself.

According to Taiwanese media reports, the unnamed man discovered that his wife was having an affair with another man and filed a lawsuit demanding compensation from both of them. However, his wife and her partner filed a counter-suit against the man for filming them without their consent.

The couple married in 2021 and began living with the man's parents. They also had a country house that they would visit during holidays. During one of their visits to that house in 2023, the man found an unfamiliar toothbrush and began to doubt his wife's loyalty.

When he checked the surveillance camera footage in the garage, he spotted a man whom he had previously seen bringing his wife home from work. When he asked his wife for an explanation, she said there was no infidelity. The man believed her words.

However, three months later, he accidentally found out that his wife was in a relationship with another man. Intending to surprise his wife, the man wanted to remotely control the robot vacuum cleaner at home via a mobile app and speak through it. But when he activated the vacuum's camera, he saw his wife together with the man he had previously spotted on the surveillance camera.

Although the man immediately wanted to go to them and talk face-to-face, he kept his composure and decided to gather evidence for the upcoming trial. The video captured his wife hugging her lover and walking around the house unclothed, while the other man sat on the couch.

Relying on the videos in his possession, the man demanded 2 million New Taiwan Dollars (approximately $68,000) in compensation from his wife and her partner. The court concluded that the wife's relationship with the other man had crossed the boundaries of a simple friendship and ordered them to pay 500,000 New Taiwan Dollars to the aggrieved man.

However, the man's victory in court was short-lived. His wife filed a counter-claim against him, emphasizing that he had filmed them without consent using the robot vacuum cleaner. Thus, the videos the man gathered to prove his wife's infidelity also became evidence showing that he had violated the law.

The man tried to justify his actions, but the court stressed that family obligations do not override a person's right to privacy. According to the ruling, he did not have the right to film his wife and her partner without their consent.

Under Taiwanese law, filming or disclosing another person's private life or information without their knowledge is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 300,000 New Taiwan Dollars. In this case, the man was sentenced to five months in prison and additionally ordered to pay a fine of 150,000 New Taiwan Dollars.