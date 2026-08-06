A Single Letter from a Woman in Namangan Moved a Taiwanese Tourist

A Taiwanese entrepreneur's trip to Uzbekistan during which a touching incident occurred sparked widespread discussion on Reddit. He came to Namangan on a 15-day business trip and stayed at a hotel.

The entrepreneur routinely left a $1 tip for the woman who cleaned his room every day. However, no one touched the money. He then added another dollar and left a note saying, “This is for you.”

The next day, a heartfelt letter was waiting for him. The room cleaner wrote that her child had cancer and that she would buy fruit for the child with the $2 left behind. These words deeply moved the Taiwanese guest.

He said that this incident made him realize that even a small tip, which seemed insignificant to him, could make a big difference in some people's lives. As he was leaving the hotel, he left another $20 for the woman as a gesture of gratitude and support.