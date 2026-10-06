Female Chinese spy arrested in the US: Who did she monitor?

·61·World
Female Chinese spy arrested in the US: Who did she monitor?

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a 34-year-old woman residing in California on suspicion of spying on one of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's sons on behalf of Chinese officials. This was reported by Reuters.

It was revealed that Wanyin Zhang, known as Heather, was caught on October 4 at Los Angeles International Airport. At the time, she was preparing to board a flight to China. Zhang has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

According to the FBI, Zhang traveled to Seattle in 2025 at the direction of Chinese officials. There, she monitored the Taiwanese president's son and his family members, transmitting relevant photographs, videos, and license plate information to Chinese officials.

Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, noted that Zhang used special measures and methods to avoid getting caught. She also failed to notify US authorities that she was operating under the instructions of a foreign government.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese presidential office described Zhang's actions as a "classic case of transnational repression." Office representatives expressed gratitude to the US government for protecting Taiwanese citizens.

"Our country strongly condemns such barbaric acts based on a disregard for human rights and state sovereignty," said presidential office spokeswoman Karen Kuo.

At present, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet responded to a request for comment sent by Reuters. It is also currently unknown whether Zhang has a lawyer.

It is noted that she is expected to appear in a federal court in Los Angeles on October 6. Initial procedural matters regarding the charges against her may be reviewed during the hearing.

For context, Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party he leads consistently emphasize Taiwan's distinct identity separate from China. Beijing, meanwhile, considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory.

Lai Ching-te maintains the position that the issue regarding the island's future can only be decided by the people of Taiwan.

The US does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Nevertheless, Washington remains one of the island's most important international partners and its primary arms supplier.

Wanyin ZhangLai Ching-teFederal Bureau of InvestigationChinese officials
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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