Is the world on the brink of World War III? The number of armed conflicts has reached a record high

The situation in the international geopolitical arena is escalating to an unprecedented degree. According to an analytical article published by the influential Financial Times (FT), the number of armed conflicts and military confrontations on Earth today has reached the highest figure since the end of World War II.

Analysts from the International Crisis Group are seriously warning that the risk of clashes occurring in various parts of the world merging at a single point and turning into a total global catastrophe — World War III — is becoming increasingly realistic.

65 active conflicts across the planet: Where is the danger coming from?

According to experts' calculations, a total of 65 armed conflicts are currently ongoing around the world: