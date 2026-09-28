Following the incident in Namangan, the mother of the little girl appealed to bloggers (video)

Following the incident in Namangan, the mother of the little girl appealed to bloggers and social media activists.

According to her, taking advantage of the family's difficult situation, her daughter's photos are being distributed without permission. It was also reported that certain individuals are collecting funds on plastic cards without the mother's consent.

The woman asked network activists to delete her daughter's photos from their pages and not to use the situation that has befallen the family for personal gain.

The mother emphasized that her daughter's photographs and the family's current situation are also being used to organize various fundraising campaigns. She stated that such initiatives are carried out without the family's consent and that their private life must be respected.

"Do not distribute my daughter's photos, do not exploit our situation," the mother pleaded.