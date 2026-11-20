The administration of US President Donald Trump aims to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by the beginning of January — before control of the US Congress passes to the Democratic Party. This was reported on November 20 by the Financial Times newspaper of Great Britain, citing four informed sources.

According to the publication's interlocutors, Washington has already informed Ukrainian and European officials about the acceptable deadlines for resolving the conflict. The White House's urgency is linked to the results of the midterm elections held in November: in them, Republicans lost their majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democrats.

What changes are expected in Congress in January?

After the new Congress takes office in January, Democrats are expected to attempt to take a number of steps:

Utilizing legislative tools to increase military aid to Kyiv;

Strengthening sanctions pressure on Moscow;

Investigating the administration's foreign policy moves.

"Trump is sympathetic to Putin and wants to finish all of this by January," said a high-ranking Ukrainian official to the newspaper, expressing concern that under such circumstances, Kyiv could be forced into an agreement based on terms beneficial to Russia.

The White House declined to comment on the article published by the Financial Times.

Aspect Information and details Target deadline By the beginning of January (before the new Congress starts work) Main reason Democrats gaining the advantage in the Senate and House of Representatives in the November midterm elections Diplomatic steps Restoration of contacts in early November in Abu Dhabi, mediated by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Positions of the parties The Kyiv side expressed concern; a proposal for direct dialogue was given to Europe; Moscow demands that security interests and root causes be addressed

Abu Dhabi contacts and the parties' response

In early November, the US leader's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner restored contacts with representatives of Moscow and Kyiv in Abu Dhabi, putting an end to an eight-month hiatus in negotiations.

Prior to this, during a telephone conversation with leaders of European countries, Donald Trump called on allies to "start a dialogue with Putin themselves" to end the conflict quickly. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly emphasized that it is open to a political-diplomatic settlement only if Russia's security interests are taken into account and the root causes of the crisis are eliminated.

In your opinion, how will the change in the balance of power in the US Congress and the deadline set by the White House for early January affect the pace of peace negotiations in the coming weeks? Leave your thoughts in the comments!