Marco Rubio discloses details of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

The first day of closed-door consultations between Russia, the USA, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has concluded. As a result of the initial four-and-a-half-hour meeting, the parties recorded their interim negotiating positions. Following the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assessed the discussions positively but emphasized that drastic changes should not be expected.

Marco Rubio's statement and the Abu Dhabi negotiation marathon

According to the head of U.S. diplomacy, none of the participants in the negotiations expect the conflict to be fully resolved in the coming hours or within a single day. Washington's strategic goal is to expand the trilateral format in the future and directly involve European representatives as well.

Insider sources confirm that the secret negotiation marathon in Abu Dhabi will resume its work on Wednesday, November 11, at 11:00 Moscow time.