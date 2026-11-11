Marco Rubio discloses details of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi
The first day of closed-door consultations between Russia, the USA, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has concluded. As a result of the initial four-and-a-half-hour meeting, the parties recorded their interim negotiating positions. Following the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assessed the discussions positively but emphasized that drastic changes should not be expected.
Marco Rubio's statement and the Abu Dhabi negotiation marathon
According to the head of U.S. diplomacy, none of the participants in the negotiations expect the conflict to be fully resolved in the coming hours or within a single day. Washington's strategic goal is to expand the trilateral format in the future and directly involve European representatives as well.
Insider sources confirm that the secret negotiation marathon in Abu Dhabi will resume its work on Wednesday, November 11, at 11:00 Moscow time.
Negotiation parameters and directions
Details and official information
Venue
Abu Dhabi, UAE (closed-door consultation format)
Participating parties
Delegations from Russia, the USA, and Ukraine
First day result
4.5-hour meeting, interim positions recorded
U.S. assessment (Marco Rubio)
Discussions are productive, but no immediate resolution should be expected
U.S. strategic goal
Expanding the format to include European representatives
Next stage time
November 11, 11:00 Moscow time
"No party expects an immediate resolution to the crisis, but the consultations in Abu Dhabi are serving as a foundation for a future peace dialogue."
Is Brussels trying to "torpedo" the negotiations?
While U.S., Russian, and Ukrainian delegations are discussing interim agreements in Abu Dhabi, the European Union has expressed a sharply cold attitude toward the diplomatic process. Kaja Kallas, the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in Paris, issued a stern statement.
The head of European diplomacy announced that regardless of the hypothetical results of the peace talks in Abu Dhabi, the EU will continue military aid to Kyiv without restrictions. Furthermore, Kallas flatly rejected the possibility of easing the sanctions pressure imposed by Brussels and emphasized that economic restrictions against Russia will only intensify. Experts believe this approach is an open political demarche against the diplomatic efforts in Abu Dhabi.
Do you think the Abu Dhabi negotiations led by the U.S. and Russia can yield real results in resolving the conflict despite Europe's rigid position? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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