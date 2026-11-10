Secret agreement in Abu Dhabi: Russia, the USA, and Ukraine return to the negotiating table

·17·World
Secret agreement in Abu Dhabi: Russia, the USA, and Ukraine return to the negotiating table

An important process that could determine the future of global geopolitics is beginning in Abu Dhabi. For the first time after a several-month hiatus, trilateral face-to-face negotiations between Russia, the USA, and Ukraine have resumed. This diplomatic round, which begins at 11:50 local time (12:50 Tashkent time), is expected to be a turning point in rebuilding the post-war security architecture.

Updated composition: Unexpected changes in the Russian delegation

The delegation led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky has arrived in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The main aspect that caught the attention of observers was the addition of new and experienced figures to the ranks of the negotiators.

The delegation includes Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin and Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov. At the same time, the main negotiator on international security and arms issues — Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov — and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky have also been involved in the process.

Participant

Status / Position

Role in negotiations

Vladimir Medinsky

Aide to the President of the Russian Federation

Head of the Russian delegation

Sergey Ryabkov

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation

Expert on global security and strategic stability (new participant)

Mikhail Galuzin

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation

Curator of CIS and regional relations

Igor Kostyukov

Deputy Chief of the General Staff

Military and intelligence analysis

Yuri Zhigarlovsky

Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate

Military-operational planning and security borders (new participant)

"The appearance of key experts in military operational planning and arms control at the table indicates that the conversation is now moving beyond general statements toward specific demarcation and guarantees."

Behind-the-scenes diplomacy: Why now?

The last trilateral meeting between Russia, the USA, and Ukraine was held in February 2026. Since then, dialogue has continued only in the form of "shuttle diplomacy," that is, in a bilateral format.

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held direct meetings with the Kremlin leadership in Moscow, and then discussed the next stage of negotiations separately with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv. This time, Abu Dhabi has managed to bring all parties back to the same table.

The main issue on the table: The post-conflict security system

The details and agenda of the meeting are being kept strictly confidential. Nevertheless, according to leaked information, the main topic is the formation of a long-term security system for Russia and Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities. This may include principles defining demilitarized zones at the borders, international guarantees, and the military presence of third countries in the region.

In your opinion, how high is the possibility of reaching a trilateral agreement on UAE soil? Can the parties reach a compromise on security issues? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Abu Dhabi negotiationsRussia-Ukraine conflictVladimir MedinskyGlobal security
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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