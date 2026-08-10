How is Nina Maslova from "Ivan Vasilevich: Back to the Future" living today?

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How is Nina Maslova from "Ivan Vasilevich: Back to the Future" living today?

Nina Maslova, well known to fans of Soviet cinema, has turned 79. One of her most famous roles was that of Marfa Vasilevna in the film "Ivan Vasilevich: Back to the Future." The actress was born in Riga on 27 November 1946.

Nina Maslova was not limited to just one film. She also appeared in such famous movies as "The Big Change" and "Afonya." However, it was her portrayal of Marfa Vasilevna that made her widely known to audiences.

The story of how the actress chose her profession is also an interesting one. She initially studied at the Moscow Institute of Irrigation. Later, realizing that engineering was not for her, she decided to move into the arts.

Maslova studied at VGIK under Sergey Gerasimov and Tamara Makarova, graduating in 1971. In the following years, she worked actively in cinema, portraying a variety of characters.

Close-up of a brown-haired woman wearing a white flower in Sochi.

Her personal life also included difficult periods. The strained relationship she had with her mother and stepfather during childhood affected the actress's life. Nevertheless, she continued her creative work and was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Russia in 2006.

Today, Nina Maslova does not appear at public events as often as she once did. However, her role as Marfa Vasilevna remains one of the most recognizable characters among fans of Soviet cinema.

Nina MaslovaRigaVGIKRussia
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