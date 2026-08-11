The «Spider-Man» House Has Been Sold: Its New Owner Is Surprised

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The «Spider-Man» House Has Been Sold: Its New Owner Is Surprised

One of the locations well known to fans of the Marvel universe has passed to a new owner. The New York home is famous for being depicted in the films as the house where Peter Parker and his aunt May live.

Interestingly, the man who bought the house initially did not know that it was connected to the famous cinematic location. After learning about it later, he took the situation humorously.

He said that if he really was living in the house where «Spider-Man» lives, he would have to start acting like a superhero himself.

However, this is not the most unusual experience the new owner has had. Letters addressed to «Spider-Man» on behalf of children from various areas began arriving at the home’s address.

It turned out that children were still sending the letters they had written to the hero to this address. The new owner unexpectedly found himself receiving these heartfelt letters addressed to the superhero.

Thus, an ordinary home purchase turned into an unexpected and highly entertaining connection to the world of cinema for the new owner.

MarvelNew YorkPeter ParkerSpider-Man
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