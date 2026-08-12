Chelsea sign another player in summer transfer window

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarría, continuing their activity in the transfer market. According to Goal.com, the 28-year-old Spaniard cost the Blues around £16.3 million, becoming the club’s seventh signing of the current summer transfer window. Goal.com reports .

The transfer represents an important step for the head coach in strengthening the defence. Pep Chavarría was brought in as a direct replacement for Marc Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid. The experienced player enjoyed an excellent season with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, making a major contribution to the team’s run to the UEFA Conference League final and its eighth-place finish in the league.

A new challenge and step up in class

For a player who quickly rose from Spain’s lower divisions to the highest level, a career in London represents a huge opportunity. In an interview with the club’s official website, Pep Chavarría did not hide his excitement and joy:

“I’m really looking forward to getting started. This was my dream because Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a great opportunity, but I’m ready for it and will work hard to bring success to the team,” the defender said.

Fans and experts have highlighted how much the new player’s stamina and fitness could benefit the team. Last season, he made 44 appearances in all competitions and demonstrated a high level of consistency.

Changes in Chelsea’s transfer policy

The transfer indicates that certain changes are taking place in the London club’s recruitment policy. While the team previously focused mainly on signing young talents with long-term potential, it has recently begun prioritising the acquisition of experienced players.

The arrivals of experienced players such as Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson also confirm this trend. Pep Chavarría is expected to compete fiercely with Jorrel Hato for a place in the starting lineup on the left flank.

The coaching staff highly values the Spanish defender’s versatility. He can perform equally well in a conventional back four and as an attacking wing-back. This gives the team additional tactical options.