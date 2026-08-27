Milena Matmusayeva becomes the laughingstock after failing to pronounce "Kökcha — Aktepa"! (Video)

Famous figure of Uzbek show business, singer Milena Matmusayeva shared a great mood with her fans through a new video circulating on social media. In it, the artist attempted to pass a challenge of quickly and accurately saying the phrase "Kökcha — Aktepa", which is one of the capital's historical districts, in a single try.

However, the process of pronouncing this seemingly simple phrase unexpectedly turned into a truly entertaining puzzle for the singer.

Over ten attempts for two words

The video footage captures the singer's successive attempts to put the words together correctly:

«Aktepa, Kokchoka. Kokchok? Kokcho. Kokcho Aktepa. Kokcho Aktepa. Coming here... Aktepa, Kokcha. Kokcho Aktepa. Kokcha Aktepa. Kokcha. Kokcha Aktepa. Is there any?»

This situation, caused by a slip of the tongue and mixed-up words, couldn't stop the singer herself and the creative team filming her from laughing.

Elegant look and sincere laughter

In the visuals, Milena Matmusayeva appears in her luxurious black dress, gloves, and elegant makeup. Despite her serious and beautiful image, many appreciated how she took the situation lightly with sincere laughter and childlike excitement on her face, without feeling ashamed of her mistakes.

In the comments, fans note that rapidly pronouncing the names of the capital's neighborhoods can sometimes baffle anyone, and they applauded the singer's sincerity.